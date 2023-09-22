LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has died and a woman was injured following a crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

It happened at Alto Avenue and Bledsoe Lane around 6:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard.

Police alleged that the man and woman were stealing parts from a stolen vehicle when officers spotted them.

While the two suspects were in the process of leaving the scene their car crashed into another vehicle, police said.

The man was pronounced dead following the crash.

The woman was taken to the hospital.