LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were some frightening moments for high school students arriving at Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning when police responded to reports of gunfire near the school.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the call about gunfire was received at 6:51 a.m. minutes before the first bell rings. Police said officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 400 block of South 10th Street near Clark Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and one person is in custody.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown that was lifted around 9 a.m. There is an ongoing investigation in the area.

