Man killed last month in wrong-way driver crash on I-15 between Charleston and Sahara had alcohol and THC in his blood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man killed in a wrong-way crash last month was driving under the influence, according to a new report.

The toxicology report for Frank Magliarditi revealed that the 39-year-old Henderson man had a blood-alcohol level of 0.143. He was also positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) at the time of his death.

On Dec. 3, the Clark County coroner identified Magliarditi as the man killed in the wrong-way driver crash in the HOV lane on I-15 between Charleston and Sahara. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver, Magliarditi, was driving his silver Jeep southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15 when he crashed into a tractor-trailer near Oakey causing that tractor-trailer to crash into another semi-truck.

The wreck was so bad the northbound lanes of I-15 were closed for 10 hours while crews worked to clear debris and repair damage to the freeway.

Magliarditi was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first tractor-trailer was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. The two people in the second tractor-trailer were not injured.

Family released photos of Magliarditi to 8 News NOW describing him as a loving upbeat father who was always positive and would do anything for his kids.