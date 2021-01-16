Man killed in stabbing near Sahara, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Friday night. It happened near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and found a man unresponsive on the ground suffering from a stab wound. That man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Following an investigation, police found that the victim had been seen near a bus stop prior to the stabbing.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or motive.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.