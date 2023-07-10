One man is dead and another man in police custody after a physical fight turned into a deadly shooting Monday night in the central Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a report around 10:35 a.m. of a man shot in the 3700 block of Arville Street near Twain Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s lying on the sidewalk outside of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Las Vegas police investigate shooting in 3700 block of Arville Street on July 10, 2023. (KLAS)

“During that altercation, there was a firearm that came into play and the suspect shot our victim,” Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said. “Initially the suspect did flee the scene however as officers were here on scene the suspect did come back to officers and he was taken into custody here.”

Johansson said the investigation is in the preliminary stages but it appears the two men knew each other and the suspect is cooperating with police.

He is asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact LVMPD’s Homicide Unit at (702) 828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.