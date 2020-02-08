Man killed in shootout at Twain & Swenson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting near the intersection of Twain and Swenson. Metro police say it happened outside of “Your Stop Liquors” at the intersection.

Police say the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. That’s when Metro responded to the call of two black men firing several shots during an altercation outside of the business.

When officers arrived, they found a black male in his late 20s on the ground holding a handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after arriving at the scene, there was another call of a black man in his 30s who showed up to Sunrise Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening, but there is not an update on his condition at this time. Police do believe the incidents are related.

Police do not yet know what the dispute was about, but they believe it may be gang related. They also do not know if the two men knew each other.

Police believe there were multiple witnesses, and they are also canvassing the area for video.