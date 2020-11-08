Man killed in shooting behind industrial complex near Desert Inn, Valley View

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating following a deadly shooting Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Wynn Road, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard. Police say it happened just before 7 a.m.

Around that time, police received a Shot Spotter notification in the area. Arriving officers then located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

The man was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Following the preliminary investigation, the LVMPD Homicide Section has determined the victim was approached by two men. One of those men pulled a gun on the victim and shot him.

The suspects have yet to be identified. Metro Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.