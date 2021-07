LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It happened in the 6600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard, just before 10 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transferred to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, Metro Homicide detectives have not determined a suspect or motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.