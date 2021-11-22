Man killed in rear-end crash Monday morning on Craig Road in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed early Monday in a crash near Craig Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a red Chevrolet Cruz and a black Ford F-350 pickup just after 6:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes were closed until about 10 a.m. as police worked at the scene. Lanes have reopened.

Police said the Cruz rear-ended the pickup, which was stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the Cruz, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene, police said.

Police say speed probably contributed to the crash. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.