Man killed in park, police say it appears to be gang-related

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating what they believe was a gang-related shooting that left one man dead and another injured Saturday night.

Metro police said there were multiple reports of gunfire around 7:45 p.m. at Lorenzi Park on Washington Avenue.

An investigation showed there was a gathering involving numerous people and a fight broke out which resulted in several people shooting at each other. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person, injured in the shooting, self-transported to Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.