LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who was killed in a Wednesday hit-and-run crash in the northwest valley has been identified as Stephen Wayne Palmatier Jr. of Las Vegas.

Palmatier, 37, of Las Vegas was a passenger in a 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 that stopped at the intersection of Shaumber Road and West Centennial Parkway. His wife and two children were also in the car.

When the car proceeded southbound through the intersection, it collided with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran the stop sign on westbound Centennial Parkway, according to Metro police.

Police identified the driver of the Jeep as 38-year-old Lisa Geurino of Las Vegas. She is charged with DUI, reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of the crash.

(KLAS)

The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Jeep struck the left side of the Volkswagen, according to police. After the crash, the driver of the Jeep fled on foot westbound and was found at her nearby residence and taken into custody.

A 3-year-old boy who was also a passenger in the Volkswagen was critically injured in the crash. A 6-year-old girl and Palmatier’s 38-year-old wife, Kristen, had minor injuries, according to police.

Stephen Palmatier was in the right front passenger seat. He died at the scene.

Geurino is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

The passenger’s death marks the 63rd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section – Fatal Detail.