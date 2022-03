LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in a shooting Monday night in North Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of W. Lake Mead Boulevard east of Rancho Drive.

According to North Las Vegas Police, officers found a man in his 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police did not say if a suspect was taken into custody.