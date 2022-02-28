LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The person killed in a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge over the weekend that left 13 other people injured has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Demetreus Beard, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge on East Sahara Avenue.

According to Metro police, there was a party at the lounge and a fight broke out between two people which resulted in gunfire being exchanged. In all, 14 people were shot, two are in critical condition. Beard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

This is believed to be the largest shooting in Las Vegas since the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in which 60 people died and hundreds were injured.