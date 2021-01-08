Man killed in Las Vegas neighborhood following argument with man police are trying to identify

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man during an argument Thursday night.

It happened near E. Charleston and N. Nellis boulevards. Around 6:49 p.m., Metro Police said they received a Shot Spotter notification and a 911 call from a citizen reporting a shooting in the 4700 block of E. Charleston Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Metro Police said detectives learned the victim, who has not been identified yet, was walking in the parking lot of a business when he got into an argument with another man. At some point, the suspect shot the victim then fled on foot.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.