LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in the southeast Las Vegas valley Tuesday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. Metro police received several reports of a pedestrian who was hit in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road.

Police said the pedestrian was outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle hit them. The vehicle left the scene and has not been identified at this time.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

LVMPD would like to remind pedestrians to utilize clearly defined crosswalks and obey traffic control devices when crossing a roadway.