Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Eastern, Vegas Valley; suspect flees scene on foot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash from Friday afternoon.

It happened in the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive just after 3 p.m. Friday.

After the preliminary investigation, police say a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 28-year-old Tony Pete Flores was traveling south on Eastern Avenue. Police say Flores drove through a red light at the intersection, colliding with a 2001 Nissan Maxima, driven by a 49-year-old man.

The Silverado hit the left side of the Nissan, and both vehicles came to rest in the southwest curb of the intersection.

Police say Flores then exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

First responders arrived, and the driver of the Nissan was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At the time the police report was released, Flores was not in police custody.

This collision is still under investigation.