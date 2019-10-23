Man killed in early morning shooting in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Las Vegas business early Wednesday morning. Metro Police responded to the 1700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard around 2:39 a.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on-scene.

Metro’s Homicide Section investigated and revealed the victim exited the business and met with an unknown male. During the meeting, an argument ensued, leading the victim to walk away. The suspect fired multiple rounds and struck him before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The Clark County Coroner will release the victim and suspect identities, as well as the cause and manner of death later.

If you have information about this incident, contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.