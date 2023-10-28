LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed in a drug deal gone wrong Thursday night, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at approximately 11:44 p.m. Police received a report of a person who had been shot in the 5800 block of Boulder Highway Road in southeast Las Vegas. When first responders arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the man had arranged a meeting with two other people at an apartment complex in the area. According to police, the meeting was a drug deal during which the victim was shot. The suspects, investigators say, took off before officers arrived.

Police have not yet identified the victim. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LVMPD officials at 702-828-3521, or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.