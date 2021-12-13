Man killed in downtown Las Vegas crash identified; woman faces DUI charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Las Vegas as 50-year-old Julio Maymi-Diaz.

Police arrested Daysia Brown, 24, after the crash, which was reported just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue.

Related Content Driver involved in fatal downtown crash arrested for impairment

Brown remains in custody on $50,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on a charge of DUI resulting in death.

According to Meto police, Brown was driving a Jeep eastbound on Gass and ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard. The Jeep collided with a Toyota that was northbound. Maymi-Diaz was a passenger in the Toyota. He was transported to a hospital and died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation.

This marks the 140th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2021.