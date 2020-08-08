Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in North Las Vegas Friday evening. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards.

Medical personnel transported the pedestrian, who is believed to be in his mid-40s, to UMC Trauma, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

North Las Vegas Police say a Dodge Ram truck, traveling westbound on Lake Mead, swerved out of the left travel lane. The pedestrian, who was standing on the center median, was struck when the vehicle jumped it after swerving.

Police also say impairment is believed to be a factor.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area, as offices will continue their investigation on scene over the next few hours.

The Clark County Coroner will identify the pedestrian, as well as cause and manner of death, after next of kin is notified.

If you have information about this incident, contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.