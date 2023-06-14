LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting and killing a man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room over a $20 gambling voucher, according to an arrest report.

On Sunday, June 11, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a housekeeper noticed a red stain that appeared to be blood on the door of an 8th-floor hotel room in the Excaliber Hotel and Casino, police said.

According to the report, when she opened the door with her employee access card, she saw a man lying on the floor near the door. She then called hotel security, who called the LVMPD and the Clark County Fire Department.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified as Martell Merrill, lying just inside the door. CCFD medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The report stated that Merrill’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to his left arm that penetrated his left side. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.

According to the report, detectives found a “significant quantity of narcotics” inside the room, including a “green leafy substance” and a “white powdery substance.”

The report stated that hotel records showed the room registered to Christopher Mason, 40, from Las Vegas. Mason checked into the room at 2:21 a.m. on June 6, with Merrill and Merrill’s girlfriend.

According to the report, homicide detectives learned that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, LVMPD dispatch received a 911 call from Excalibur Security after a woman reported that a man had a gun to her boyfriend’s head.

She identified her boyfriend as Merrill.

According to the report, Merrill and her girlfriend were in the hotel room when Mason called to tell the couple that he was on his way back to the room. After the call ended, Merrill’s girlfriend left to get food and walked to the Luxor Hotel and Casino so she could smoke a marijuana cigarette.

She told police that she was on the phone with Merrill when Mason got to the room. According to the report, she heard an argument between the two about a missing $20 gambling voucher that was supposed to be on the dresser.

Merrill’s girlfriend told police that he sounded scared for his life and was begging Mason not to shoot him, saying “Don’t blast me.”

According to the report, she told police that she then heard a thud, followed by what she described as labored breathing. Then she heard silence.

That is when she ran from the Luxor back to the Excalibur for help. According to the report, she could not provide the exact room number and directed security to the wrong room. She was taken to the security office, where officers found a bag of cocaine inside her purse, which she told officers she did not know was there.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Merrill’s body would not be found in the correct hotel room until after noon the next day.

According to the report, video surveillance showed Mason on an elevator in the Exalibur at around 8:53 p.m. on June 10 heading to the eighth floor. He can be seen 10 minutes later back in the elevator before getting into a red car, possibly an Uber, and leaving the hotel.

Another hotel guest told detectives that she heard a noise that sounded “like a man who was hurt or injured badly” at around 9 p.m.

Mason was arrested in the 6800 block of West Cheyenne Avenue. He was taken to CCDC, where he faces a charge of open murder. His next appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 15.