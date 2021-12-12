Man killed following drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in the northwest part of the valley Saturday night.

Police say they received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting located at 3900 block of Prescott Pines Street near Alexander Road.

Police say that an adult male was in a vehicle when someone drove by him and fired multiple times. The suspect vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma where he later died.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.