Man killed during dispute, suspect on the loose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 12:58 a.m in the 4600 block of West Drake Circle, near Eldon street and Spring Mountain Rd.

Police believe that the victim arrived in the area to meet with another person about an ongoing dispute. At some point during the encounter, a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. The victim died at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.