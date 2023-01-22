LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 77-year-old man was killed by a driverless vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, Las Vegas police said.

According to police, on Sunday around 1:06 p.m., the man exited his car and was standing behind it when it began to roll backward down a sloped driveway in the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive.

The man was knocked down and the car rolled over him, dragging him with it. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, no one was in the car at the time of the incident.

Police said impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor to the collision.