NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda County Fire Department firefighter’s body camera recorded a remarkable rescue in Newark of two victims pinned inside a truck during Tuesday’s deadly rainstorm.

Whipping winds ripped across the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday afternoon, creating chaos and triggering hundreds of 911 calls for storm-related emergencies. One of the 911 calls reported that a pickup truck was smashed by a large eucalyptus tree in Newark.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered that the driver’s legs were pinned. The firefighter’s body camera recorded the rescue and successful extrication of the victims.

Two victims were pinned by tree in Newark during a windy storm on March 21, 2023. (Image courtesy Alameda County Fire Department)

“T28 used a ram to stabilize the tree and cut the steering wheel,” the Alameda County Fire Department wrote on Twitter. One victims was transported to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Tuesday’s storm tragically turned deadly in other parts of the Bay Area. When the brunt of the storm hit, five people were killed within just hours of each other.

(Image courtesy Alameda County Fire Department)

Two people were crushed to death when trees fell over numerous city streets in San Francisco. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victims as Ryan Taylor, 36, of Clark County, Nevada, and Qiaoying Han, 55, of San Francisco.

A on-duty San Francisco Police Department sergeant suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a tree, according to SFPD.

Jesus Cruz Diaz, 29, of San Jose, was driving a van on Alpine Road near Interstate-280 when a eucalyptus tree smashed the victim’s van, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz was killed on impact, investigators said.

Thomas Huster, 79, of Walnut Creek, was riding as a passenger inside a car when he was killed by a fallen tree, according to the Contra Costa County coroner.

An unsheltered man died after a tree fell on a tent by Lake Merritt in Oakland. Police found the man inside the tent unconscious and not breathing. Crews had to cut the tree before they could remove the body from the tent. The exact cause of death is unknown, but he is presumed to have died due blunt force or suffocation, investigators said.