LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed at an apartment complex with a history of deadly shootings has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher David. The coroner did not have any information on David’s city of residence.

David died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner said.

The shooting happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the Apex Apartments at Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street. A 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made in the case.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, this was the fourth homicide in a year at the complex.

The 8 News Now I-Team has been investigating the property, its troubled crime history, and other hazardous conditions.