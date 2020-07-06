Man killed at Fourth of July party, homicide under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 4 on Greasewood Drive, near East Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard. A man was shot during an altercation and later died at the hospital.

At 11:06 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch Communications received a call about a male shot outside of a residence located on Greasewood Drive.

LVMPD Patrol Officers arrived and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim attended a Fourth of July party on Greasewood Drive, and at some point, an altercation occurred between two partygoers.

The victim attempted to stop the altercation when a 17-year-old suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds in the direction of those involved in the fight subsequently striking the victim.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.