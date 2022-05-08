LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on Carson Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

According to Lieutenant Jason Johansson, on Sunday, at approximately 8:21 a.m. officers responded to reports of a gunshot heard at the apartment. Upon arrival, officers entered an open apartment door and found a man who had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound.

LVMPD investigate a shooting at an apartment on Maryland and Carson. (KLAS)

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Lieutenant Johansson says witnesses say that after hearing the gunshot, two people fled the apartment complex.

No further information has been provided, and officers are currently still investigating this incident.

