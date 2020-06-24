Man killed, 2 teens injured in overnight crash in southwest Las Vegas

1  of  5
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old man is dead and two others injured following a crash in southwest Las Vegas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Durango Drive and Patrick Lane around 12:29 a.m.

According to Metro police, witnesses said the man who died in the crash was traveling in a Honda southbound on Durango when his car entered a different lane striking the right side of a Volkswagen Jetta causing both cars to to leave the road and hit a brick wall.

The Volkwagen, which had an 18-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger, overturned and struck the Honda. Those two suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office after next of kin is notified.

This is the 45th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.

