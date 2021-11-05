Man involved in stealing guns from vehicles during SHOT Show sentenced to prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested in the investigation of guns stolen from vehicles during the 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Matthew Robert Smith, 38, violated laws that prohibit convicted felons from having guns. He was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The conviction and sentence are federal charges separate from charges related to stealing the guns.

Smith was arrested on Jan. 27, 2020, after law enforcement officers found an AR-15 assault rifle and a Glock 9mm pistol in his car. Both weapons had been stolen from vehicles, according to court documents.

An arrest report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2020 indicates weapons were stolen from vehicles at The Venetian, Rio All-Suites Hotel and Paris Las Vegas. The thefts occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.

Smith pleaded guilty a year ago to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced Smith to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms (ATF) made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaheen Torgoley prosecuted the case.