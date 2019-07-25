Man involved in 7-hour police standoff faces terror charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who barricaded himself in a Las Vegas valley apartment Wednesday and made threats in a 911 call is facing a terrorism threat charge.

Guy Nguyen, 32, was taken into police custody just before 10:30 p.m. following a seven-hour standoff with police at an apartment on South Fort Apache Road between Tropicana Avenue and Russell Road. The barricade resulted in a partial closure on Fort Apache Road and evacuations in Nguyen’s apartment complex.

The barricade started after 3 p.m. at an apartment on Ft. Apache Road near Russell Road. (KLAS-TV)

Nguyen allegedly called police and made threats of terrorism. He also posted his threats on social media. Nguyen posted that he wanted to expose the Veterans Affairs system and that there was a lack of resources for people with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

He is facing a charge of making threats or giving false information concerning acts of terrorism.