LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man had been injured following a stabbing near the Arts District on Thursday.

Police told 8 News Now the man went into a business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4 p.m., near Commerce Street, and asked for help after he said he had been stabbed by someone.

Once officers arrived they said they found the man bleeding from the stomach area.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police have the area taped off and are investigating the area.

They believe the incident may have taken place in an alley of California Street and Charleston.

No other details have been released.