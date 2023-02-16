LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash involving a vehicle and a scooter in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Thursday at 2:31 p.m. on South Durango Drive north of West Mountains Edge Parkway.

The driver of a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Durango Drive in the left travel lane.

The man operating the electric scooter was riding east on Mountains Edge Parkway in the crosswalk at Durango Drive, police stated.

A crash occurred when the front of the Honda Civic hit the electric scooter as it rode across the intersection, police stated in a release.

The man on the scooter was critically injured and was taken to UMC trauma.

The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.