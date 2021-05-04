Man injured in shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was shot in a neighborhood between S. Maryland Parkway and S. Spencer Street Tuesday night. According to Metro Police, they received reports about the shooting at an apartment complex located at 10192 S. Maryland Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Officers are interviewing several people who were present at the time of the shooting to determine what happened. This is a developing story.

