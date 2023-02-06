North Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Washburn and Camino Al Norte on Feb. 6, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was shot and injured in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Washburn Rd., near Washburn and Camino Al Norte.

When officers arrived they found a man believed to be in his 30s who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UMC where he was listed in serious condition, police stated.

Officers were also at a home in the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue related to the incident, according to police.

No other details have been released pending the outcome of the investigation.