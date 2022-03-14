LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Sunday when a driver made a left-hand turn in front of him.

The 58-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on Owens Avenue near Linn Lane when a 21-year-old woman in a Honda CRV traveling west made a left turn in front of the motorcycle causing a collision, according to a report from Metro police.

The driver of the Honda successfully passed field sobriety tests, police said. The motorcyclist, Dennis Vickers, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Three motorcyclists were killed over the weekend in two different crashes.