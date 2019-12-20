Man indicted on charges for 3 sexual assault cases; Metro seeks additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lajuan Cole, 25, was indicted on charges for three sexual assault cases in Las Vegas in October. The assaults were reported to Metro’s Sexual Assault Section in August and September.

Detectives say Cole met two of the victims online and the other in his apartment complex. According to authorities, he would meet up with the women, pull out a handgun and sexually assault them.

Cole was arrested on Sept. 8 after an investigation and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces the following charges:

3 counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon

2 counts of kidnapping 1st degree with a deadly weapon

Attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Metro is asking anyone with information, or potential victims, to contact sex crimes at 702-828-7445. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on the organization’s website.

Cole was indicted on Oct. 10 and is scheduled to appear in district court on Feb. 19, with the jury trial set five days later.