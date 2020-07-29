Man indicted on battery, sexual assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 37-year-old man was indicted Wednesday on five charges related to several alleged sexual assaults. According to an arrest report, Jamarr Reed allegedly assaulted at least three women dating back to November 2018 in the central Las Vegas valley.

In court documents obtained by 8 News Now, Reed’s bail has been set at $150,000.

Reed is facing the following charges:

Sexual Assault, Victim 60 Years of Age or Older (X2)

First Degree Kidnapping, Victim 60 Years of Age or Older

Battery With Intent to Commit Sexual Assault

Battery by Strangulation With Intent to Commit Sexual Assault

In an arrest report previously obtained by 8 News Now, Police detailed how Reed used his large stature to overpower women once he had them alone.

Reed is still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.