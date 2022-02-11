Man indicted in Sept. 3 shooting that left man dead near Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man has been indicted on murder and other charges following the shooting death of a man found outside an apartment on September 3, 2021.

Christopher Cotton also faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm or other deady weapon, possession of a firearm with altered or obliterated serial number in the three-count indictment filed Thursday, Feb. 10.

He is accused of killing Tovoris Jackson near Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street. Police made the arrest on Sept. 28, three weeks after the shooting when Cotton was spotted on surveillance near a restaurant near Paradise and Twain.

As 8 News Now first reported, a redacted arrest report revealed details as to why Jackson was shot.

According to the report, four shots were fired from a 9mm handgun. Homicide detectives were told that the alleged gunman threatened several people in the days after the shooting, even firing shots at people who were believed to be witnesses to the shooting.

The threats led to a warrant to search an apartment where a gun was found. The gun matched descriptions given by witnesses as the murder weapon — a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Witnesses were able to identified Cotton as the shooter from photo lineups.

Police also recovered a 9mm handgun with “an obliterated serial number” in Cotton’s vest pocket during the arrest.