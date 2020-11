HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Aaron Laterrell Harris Sr., 49, was indicted Wednesday on the felony charge of Murder With Use of a Deadly Weapon. According to Henderson Police, he killed 43-year-old Candice Harris on Sept. 24. She also goes by the name Candice Arlene Bradford.

Officers found her body in a car in the area of Galleria Drive and McCormick Road. The Coroner’s Office reports she died from strangulation.