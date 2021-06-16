Man indicted in death of 85-year-old Henderson woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury indicted a 27-year-old man on a murder charge Wednesday in the death of an 85-year-old Henderson woman.

Demetrius Walker, a.k.a. “Pharoah,” has been in the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest on April 28. He faces the following charges in connection with a string of April 21 break-ins and an attack on Mary Lacella, who died a week after a home invasion robbery:

Two counts of residential burglary

Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card

Possession of a stolen credit or debit card

Two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle

Home invasion

Attempted robbery of a victim 60 years or older

Murder of a victim 60 years or older

Walker is accused of repeatedly punching Lacella during a home invasion.

She was able to call police and answer some questions following the attack, but she was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and died a week later after suffering from a brain bleed, according to information in a Henderson Police Department arrest report.

The series of burglaries and the home invasion took place in the area of Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive.

Witnesses helped identify Walker by remembering a cross on his face, as well as another tattoo on the left side of his face.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.