Man indicted in crash that killed mother of 3 on Thanksgiving 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nathaniel Postelle was indicted by a Clark County grand jury in the crash that killed a mother of three the morning of Thanksgiving 2019. He is charged with:

Driving under the influence resulting in death

Reckless driving

Possession of controlled substance

Officials say Postelle was driving home from a friend’s house impaired around 8:30 a.m. on November 28 when he ran a red light at the intersection of Durango and Russell and t-boned 32-year-old Monique Prado.

Prado’s 12-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle. She suffered minor injuries.

Several details continued to emerge from the crash.

A Metro Police report revealed the officer who performed a search on Postelle found one gram of cocaine in his pocket.

Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and did suffer a head injury. When officers arrived on scene, they found him sitting on the curb, nursing his head.

Officers noted in the report that Postelle emitted a strong alcoholic beverage from his breath, and that he had “bloodshot and watery eyes along with body sways.” Postelle told officers he was driving home from a friend’s house in his mother’s car. He also said he drank one beer around 3 a.m. the morning of the crash.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office said within two hours after the crash, Postelle was nearly twice the legal limit.

Postelle was indicted on July 15.