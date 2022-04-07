LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grand jury has indicted a 23-year-old man jailed on charges of theft in a bitcoin scheme.

Filippos Liakounakos was arrested on March 28 and charged with theft, identity theft and a felony act involving email/electronic transactions of computer data. His jail records at Clark County Detention Center indicate his bail is a total of $250,000.

Liakounakos is accused of stealing a $500,000 from a novice cryptocurrency trader in late 2020.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warrant, describing the investigation, indicates police identified Liakounakos as a suspect when he made contact with the victim after the initial theft, possibly to set up another transaction.

Since his arrest, Liakounakos has been the subject of discussion on several professional poker websites. Posts on the sites indicate Liakounakos is known in the poker world, but hasn’t had any significant wins to his name. He has reportedly competed in a World Series of Poker event.

Other reports indicate he was involved in a dispute with another poker player that ended in Liakounakos paying the player to resolve the conflict.

His defense attorney, Josh Tomsheck, did not return a call requesting comment Thursday.

Liakounakos is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.