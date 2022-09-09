LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing charges in a string of robberies on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 was indicted Thursday by a Clark County grand jury.

Julio Parra, 56, is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Monday court appearance. He was arrested on multiple counts of robbery and burglary with a firearm. Thursday’s indictment details robberies of several businesses around the valley, and also alleges that Parra robbed several people during the spree.

The eight-count indictment alleges Parra robbed a Terrible’s gas station near Desert Inn Road and Rainbow Boulevard on Aug. 17, robbing a woman at the gas station, too. He had a gun, according to documents.

Julio Parra. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He is accused of committing a burglary at a Green Valley Grocery the next day, also robbing a woman at the store and taking her soda. He was armed again, and had the gun when he continued the spree.

The indictment says Parra got into a 2014 Chrisler Town and Country and tried to rob a woman. The location wasn’t disclosed.

He is also accused of a burglary at a Dollar Tree store before trying to rob another woman of cash.

The indictment lists three counts of burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle with a deadly weapon.

His Monday court appearance is a preliminary hearing on 11 charges related to the crime spree. He is also scheduled to be sentenced the same day on a drug charge.