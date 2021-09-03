Man indicted for murder in missing Henderson woman’s case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has been indicted for murder in connection with a Henderson woman who was last seen more than a year ago, according to court records.

The case has gone from a missing person’s case to a murder investigation. Philip Mathew O’Reilly, 35, was indicted on one count of murder and two counts of child abuse. Henderson police took him into custody on Thursday.

According to the indictment, O’Reilly killed 34-year-old Cherllyn Beardall between June 20, 2020 and July 23, 2020 by beating her with a dog leash and his hands.

Beardall’s last known contact was July 20, 2020. Her vehicle was located a few months later but she wasn’t found.

O’Reilly is facing two counts of child abuse because Beardall’s two children witnessed and heard the beating. Her 14-year-old daughter was forced to babysit children in a nearby room to where her mother was beaten. Beardall’s 11-year-old son was asked to bring O’Reilly the dog leash used to beat his mother. O’Reilly later asked him to take ice packs to his mother after the beating, the indictment said.

O’Reilly was booked into Clark County Detention Center.