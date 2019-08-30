Man indicted for making threats against Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of making threats to “destroy” casinos was indicted by a Clark County grand jury for “making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism.”

According to the indictment for Kenneth Strauss, 45, he made the threats through social media postings mentioning the Venetian hotel & casino. He was arrested on July 27.

Shootings are taking place all over Las Vegas. Please leave me alone @VenetianVegas I have no place to go currently. And all Casinos that have me banned will be destroyed effective immediately. And @Rio, get my belongings together immediately when @POTUS declares safe I’m going. — Ken Strauss (@kpittboy) July 27, 2019

Strauss was in Las Vegas to play in the World Series of poker. The report said over a period of days he was taken into custody for inappropriate behavior at several different casino properties including Red Rock, the Luxor and Excalibur. He checked into the Venetian for two nights on July 25. During his stay, he called the Venetian front desk and threatened he would harm anyone who came near him or himself, the report said. Police who had become aware of his alleged tweets located him at the Trump Tower and took him into custody.

According to the report, Strauss told police his tweets were taken out of context and he was just trying to warn his friends about other shootings.

Strauss remains at the Clark County Detention Center where he is being held on a $150,000 bail. He is also facing a charge of extortion.