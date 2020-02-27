Man indicted for abuse, exploitation of elderly

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has been indicted for abusing and exploiting elderly people at an unlicensed group home. Calvin Leslie is facing 14 charges related to his crimes that officials say he committed last year.

Leslie allegedly took advantage of elderly people, including some who were mentally disabled, at an unlicensed group home in the 3100 block of Parkdale Avenue in Las Vegas.

Police were made aware of the home in September, which is when 54-year-old Bruce Wycoff was arrested for operating the home. Throughout the investigation, Leslie, along with two others, were arrested for crimes, including elder abuse.

The victims were promised their medical needs, and that their health, and food would be taken care of, but the facility had unhealthful or unsanitary conditions. The facility also didn’t have any operational bathrooms, police said.

The facility was employing several persons who had violent criminal backgrounds and were reportedly seen armed with firearms. Victims were being intimidated and told not to contact law enforcement.

Leslie faces the following charges: