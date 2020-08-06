Man indicted after police dog stabbed during traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was indicted Wednesday on four felony charges including “Mistreatment of a Police Animal” four months after a police dog was stabbed during a Las Vegas traffic stop.

Jeffrey Holland is also charged with intimidating a police officer, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from an April incident when police pulled over Holland’s vehicle for expired tags and an outstanding warrant. The stop occurred around 8:37 p.m. in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street near the Strip.

Holland pulled a large knife and ran from the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers said. Officers pursued and a K9 named Kimura was sent in. The dog was stabbed several times during a struggle before officers used a taser on Holland.

Kimura underwent surgery and made a full recovery.

The Clark County grand jury indictment