Man in wheelchair hit and critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating a crash that has sent a man in a wheelchair to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say the man, who was in a wheelchair, was hit by someone driving a Kia SUV on Rainbow at Peak Dr, just north of Smoke Ranch and Rainbow.

The man in the wheelchair suffered spinal and head injuries according to police.

At this time police do not suspect the driver was impared.

The intersection at Rainbow and Peak remains closed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.