LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas, police said.

The incident happened on Craig Road and Camino Al Norte, around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to a preliminary investigation by North Las Vegas Police, the man was struck after jaywalking and was taken to the hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

Police say the driver remained at the scene, and that there were only minor lane closures.

North Las Vegas Police are still investigating this incident.